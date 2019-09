2019-09-29@8:44pm–#Fairfield CT– First responders were dispatched to the Trademark Fairfield located at 665 Commerce Drive for a possible drowning victim in the swimming pool. The woman was pulled from the pool and a nurse that happened to be on scene began CPR. They reported that they did get a pulse but that she was not responsive. A short time later Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola reported on the radio that the woman was breathing and conscious and in the care of EMS.