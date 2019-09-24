Lamont Wants Special Session On Restaurant Workers

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is urging the members of the Connecticut General Assembly to meet in special session as soon as possible to adopt legislation his administration developed following a series of meetings this summer with the leaders of each legislative caucus to address the ongoing issue of wages for restaurant workers.

In a letter delivered yesterday afternoon to legislative leaders, the governor explained that the proposal strikes a proper balance while protecting workers with legitimate claims to unpaid wages. He is hopeful that they will vote quickly on the proposal so that he can sign it into law.

“The legislative proposal that I have put forward through our collaborative discussions strikes the appropriate balance by eliminating double damages awards against restaurant owners who can provide they acted in good faith by relying reasonably on written guidance from the prior administration’s Department of Labor,” Governor Lamont wrote. “My proposal also avoids the constitutional pitfalls of the prior proposal. Rather than retroactively repealing existing regulations, my proposal requires DOL to expedite the promulgation of new regulations. Prior to promulgating any such regulations DOL would be required to consider both state and federal guidance regarding service employee wages. In addition, DOL would be required to consult with all relevant stakeholders, including representatives of the restaurant industry, restaurant employees, service employees, and other interested stakeholders. Lastly, my proposal would clarify the circumstances under which class actions alleging violations of the existing regulations could proceed.”

