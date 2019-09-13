Stratford News: Distraction Burglary

On 09/12/2019, Detectives from the Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit were conducting targeted patrol in the area of Success Ave. This area has seen an increase in crime to include: street robberies as well as narcotics sales and a recent homicide. At approx. 1300 hrs, Detectives observed a vehicle which had dark tinted windows and a canceled registration. The car was stopped and the driver was identified as 29-year-old Mark Peeples of Bridgeport.

Detectives immediately detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. During the stop Detectives located a stolen 9mm Firearm loaded with (6) rounds of ammunition under the driver’s seat. Also located in the vehicle was a box containing approx. 100 additional rounds of ammunition. Peeples was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters. Peeples is a CONVICTED FELON for previous weapons related crimes and is prohibited from carrying or possessing a firearm. Peeples was charged with:

Poss. under ½ oz Marijuana CGS 21a-279 Weapon in an MV CGS 29-38 Illegal transfer Firearm CGS 29-33*

Carrying Firearm W/O Permit CGS 29-35 Criminal Poss. Firearm CGS 53a-217 Criminal Poss. Ammunition CGS 53a-217

Poss. Large Capacity Magazine CGS 53-202w(c1) Operating with a Suspended Registration CGS 14-215 Fail to Carry Insurance CGS 14-13

Peeples was given a court date of 09/23/2019 and a bond of $250,000 which he was unable to post. Peeples was placed in the lockup awaiting his arraignment.