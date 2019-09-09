Stratford Library Book Signing with Joan Joyce

#Stratford CT–Legendary Hall of Fame athlete Joan Joyce will be returning to Stratford for one day. Joyce will be joining author Tony Renzoni for a Meet & Greet Book Signing at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street on Thursday, September 12th, from 2pm-5pm in the Library Lobby.

Joan Joyce began her illustrious career in Stratford at age 13 when she starred with Stratford’s world-famous Raybestos Brakettes fast-pitch softball team. Inducted into an amazing 20 Halls of Fame, Joyce starred in Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, Golf, and Bowling. Her sports achievements are off the charts!! To name just a few: 150 No-Hitters; 50 Perfect Games; a career pitching record of 753 wins – 42 losses; striking out baseball great Ted Williams on several occasions, an LPGA (women) AND a PGA (men) golf record of only 17 putts in a single round (the record still stands today after 37 years); and an AAU basketball record of 67 points.

Joyce has refereed for 34 years, coached College golf for 18 years and is currently Head Coach of the Florida Atlantic University women’s softball team (for the past 25 years). She has been a Champion of women in Sports. As a player, coach, and teacher, Joyce has been a true inspiration for young girls (and boys) for many years.