12:39UPDATE: Firefighters said the found the source and are now ventilating the building.

UPDATE: Firefighters now updated the odor of burning to the rectory not the school.

2019-09-09 @ 12:09pm–Stratford Fire Department on the way to St. Mark’s School at 500 Wigwam Lane for a report of an odor of burning in the basement.

This news report is made possible by: