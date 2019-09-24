Virginia Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

On Monday, September 23, 2019 at approximately 3:59 a.m., Troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Interstate 95 Southbound, Exit 19 in the town of Fairfield. Troopers observed a green Toyota Camry traveling in the center travel lane. Suddenly the vehicle began veering from the center lane and into the left travel lane.

Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop as a result of the motor vehicle violation and upon approaching the vehicle, Troopers were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Gary Diaz (D.O.B: 02-21-1989) of Alexandria, Virginia. While speaking to Diaz, Troopers detected an odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.

Diaz was asked to exit the vehicle and a vehicle search was conducted. During the search Troopers discovered two large Zip-Loc bags containing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana hidden in a void underneath the center console. Diaz was arrested and transported to Troop G-Bridgeport where he was processed and charged with Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell. Diaz will be appearing before Bridgeport Superior Court on October 15, 2019 for the aforementioned charges.