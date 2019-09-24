Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Virginia Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

Posted on Posted in Fairfield, Lights and Sirens

On Monday, September 23, 2019 at approximately 3:59 a.m., Troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Interstate 95 Southbound, Exit 19 in the town of Fairfield. Troopers observed a green Toyota Camry traveling in the center travel lane. Suddenly the vehicle began veering from the center lane and into the left travel lane.

Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop as a result of the motor vehicle violation and upon approaching the vehicle, Troopers were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Gary Diaz (D.O.B: 02-21-1989) of Alexandria, Virginia. While speaking to Diaz, Troopers detected an odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.

Diaz was asked to exit the vehicle and a vehicle search was conducted. During the search Troopers discovered two large Zip-Loc bags containing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana hidden in a void underneath the center console. Diaz was arrested and transported to Troop G-Bridgeport where he was processed and charged with Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell. Diaz will be appearing before Bridgeport Superior Court on October 15, 2019 for the aforementioned charges.

 

Leave a comment