Fairfield News: Health Department Update On Contaminated Soil

As part of the Town’s continuing efforts to keep residents informed and updated on the safety of our parks, school grounds and fields, the Health Department is issuing the following update:

Remediation is underway at Gould Manor Park. This work should be completed this week. Plans are being finalized for remediation at Burroughs Field.

The next round of testing for sites that received aggregate fill will begin later this week.

The State Department of Public Health has provided the Town with guidance and recommendations based upon a recreational standard for exposure to soils.

For more detailed information read our October 17 news release.

Visit the Fill Use Issues webpage for background and further information.

We will continue to keep you updated on progress and the safety of our Town fields.

Questions?

Contact: Fairfield Health Department fillusequestions@fairfieldct. org

