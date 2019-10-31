#Bridgeport CT–#Easton CT– How about some likes for Cub Scout Troop 166 and Kevin Burwell of AMR on Operation Comfort Critters? Last year, Kevin Burwell launched Operation Comfort Critter to provide critters of comfort when AMR responds to a call dealing with a child, whether it be a child being transported or a child of a family member that is being transported to the hospital. This year, Keven got a lot of help from Troop 166 from Easton’s Samuel Staples Elementary School. A box was left in the school’s lobby and an appeal for gently used, non-battery stuffed animals The troop, all second graders gathered 266 stuffed animals from the school for Operation Comfort Critters.

The critters are sanitized and they must fit in a gallon sized zip lock bag. Kevin looks to expand the program into New Haven County. If you are interested in donating to this great cause contact: operationcomortcritters@gmail.com, the Facebook link is https://www.facebook.com/comfortcritters/