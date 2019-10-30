Stratford Author Book Signing

The Stratford Library continues the fall season of “Sunday Afternoon Talks”, its monthly series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, November 3 at 2 pm with “Stories from Stratford: “Shag Carpet Toilet” & “St. Stan’s: Tales from the Penguin Academy”. Guest speaker is author Kenneth Lynch. “Sunday Afternoon Talks” is free and open to the public.

Humorist Kenneth Lynch wrote two novels about his experiences growing up in Stratford in the early 1970s: “Shag Carpet Toilet” and “St. Stan’s: Tales from the Penguin Academy”. Lynch was born in Bridgeport but soon moved to Stratford where he attended Franklin Elementary School, Holy Name of Jesus School, Wooster Junior High School and Stratford High School. In his senior year, his family moved to Wallingford and lived there until he enlisted in the Navy in 1976. Following a 27 year career, he settled down in Dublin, Pennsylvania, where he now lives. He never forgot the people and events of life along Connecticut’s “Gold Coast”, however, and claims tongue-in-cheek: “You can blame Stratford for the way he is!”

“Sunday Afternoon Talks” will be held in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm on Sunday, November 3 . A complete schedule of future talks through May 2020 is now available at the Library or online at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

