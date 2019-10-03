Westport News: Not A Pink Cadillac But Pink Firetruck!

(Westport, CT) – The Westport Fire Department unveiled a “pink” fire engine in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The fire engine has been wrapped through private donations and Fleet Auto Supply of West Haven. The department would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Fleet Auto Supply and the community for their generosity.

The pink engine will be highly visible throughout the town for the month of October as it moves to each fire station to show support for the national campaign to raise breast cancer awareness. Westport Firefighters will be wearing “pink ribbon” t-shirts, which are available for sale at events and through ASF Online store . Money raised from this year’s fundraiser will support Young Survival Coalition, https://www.youngsurvival.org/ .

Chief Robert Yost stated, “We can all make a difference and the Westport Fire Department will continue to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month as it touches many of us. I want to thank Westport Firefighter Robert Lenois for spearheading this important project. His wife is a breast cancer survivor and in honor of all the women battling breast cancer, she will be participating in YSC Tour de Pink , a three-day, 200 mile bike ride for breast cancer.” Firefighter Lenois added, “I am married to a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer at 32 years old. This organization has been a life changer for our family. No woman should ever face breast cancer alone.”

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection. According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity (not counting some kinds of skin cancer). While one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, it is treatable if detected early. Ask someone you love to get a mammogram and encourage your family, friends, community and local organizations to spread the word.

Follow the pink engine this month as it travels in support of breast cancer awareness: Westport Fire’s Facebook or WUFCF Facebook Shirts can be purchase using the below link: https://www.shopasf.com/index/page/category/category_id/649/category_chain/2,649/name/Westport+ Fire+Pink/