BMW Of Bridgeport Donates To Norma Pfriem

This week our sponsor BMW of Bridgeport donated $3,525 to the Norma Pfriem Breast Cancer Center . Senator Richard Blumenthal hopes others follows BMW of Bridgeport’s lead as a good corporate sponsor. General Manager Tim Kraemer said their company’s philosophy is to give back. Senator Blumenthal said BMW of Bridgeport’s generosity is the ultimate gift, the gift of life in saving people from cancer. Tim Kraemer said BMW of Bridgeport isn’t just a corporate sponsor but they participate in Norma Pfriem events throughout the year.