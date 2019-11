2019-11-20@8:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– EbLens, at 56 Boston Avenue was robbed again. This time only $2,500 in merchandise and the manager was NOT assaulted. The store was robbed on November 4th of $3,000 in merchandise, the manager was assaulted and it was robbed again on October 3rd of $3,000 in merchandise bringing a grand total of $8,500.

