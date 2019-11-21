Bridgeport News: Police Locate Missing Baby

2019-11-20@2:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– A father was playing with his 21 month old child in the hallway at an apartment building at 1015 Fairfield Avenue. He turned his back for one second according to radio reports when the child disappeared. Police located the child in another apartment. Police confirmed a caller reported his 21 month year old missing. Police responded and found the child in a different apartment. The child was not harmed. Child was missing for 29 mins.

