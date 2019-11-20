Fairfield News: Narcotics Arrest

The Fairfield Police Quality of Life Unit conducted an undercover operation at the Brickyard Pub located at 93 Post Road regarding the Illegal Sale of Narcotics.

After several months of surveillance and investigation, the case resulted in the arrest of Brandon Parks (DOB: 3/05/1993) of Success Ave. Stratford, CT for the criminal charges of Sale of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Narcotics.

In addition, the owner of the Brickyard Pub, John “Tom” Faulkner (DOB: 11/15/1972) was arrested for the criminal charges of Criminal Attempt to sell Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Narcotics. On 11-14-19, while inside the Brickyard Pub Faulkner agreed to sell an undercover officer an amount of cocaine and contacted Brandon Parks, his alleged cocaine supplier to drop off additional cocaine.

While under police surveillance, Parks entered the parking lot and sold Faulkner cocaine. Parks and Faulkner were taken into custody without incident. Multiple bags of suspected cocaine were located on both Faulkner and Parks. The cocaine was field tested which resulted in a positive presumptive test.

Parks was released on a $2,500.00 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on December 2nd , 2019. Faulkner was released on a $500.00 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on December 3 rd , 2019.