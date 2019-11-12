Norwalk News: Construction Worker Dies

#2019-11-12@2:39am–#Norwalk CT–Patrol Division Officers were dispatched to the SoNo Collection at 100 North Water Street for a male construction worker that had fallen from an elevated height. Arriving officers rendered aid to the male, who was transported to the Norwalk Hospital by ambulance. The male later succumb to his injuries. OSHA was notified and is investigating the incident. The name of the male is being withheld pending to notification of his next of kin. Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 (Norwalk Police Press Release)

This press release is made possible by: