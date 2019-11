1:18pm–UPDATE: Two more employees complaining of dizziness. According to radio reports one of the heaters at the entrance was malfunctioning.

2019-11-29@1:03pm–#Stratford CT– There is a reported gas leak at BJ’s on Ferry Boulevard. A customer called it in and said there are people out in the front feeling dizzy including one employee. It was not called in by an employee but a customer. Firefighters on scene investigating.

This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor: