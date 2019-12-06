Stratford News: Tax Revaluation

#STRATFORD – Following the state-mandated (C.G.S. 12-55) 2019 Revaluation process in the Town of Stratford, residents can expect to receive their Notices of Assessment Change in the mail next week. The notices will demonstrate what the previous assessed value based on the October 1, 2014 Revaluation of their real property was, and what the new proposed assessment will be for the October 1, 2019 Revaluation.

Residents who receive their new proposed assessment and have evidence demonstrating that the market value for their property differs from the proposed assessment can schedule an informal hearing with the revaluation company, Municipal Valuation Services, LLC, by visiting www.munival.com/stratford. Instructions will be included in the mailed notice. Residents who wish to do so should book their appointment within seven days of receipt of their notice.

Hearings will be scheduled in December and January during the following dates in the Town Hall Council Chambers:

Tuesday, December 17 th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Thursday, December 19 th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Friday, December 20th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Thursday, January 2 nd 8:30 am to 7:00 pm

8:30 am to 7:00 pm Friday, January 3 rd 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Saturday, January 4th 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, January 6 th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday, January 7 th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Wednesday, January 8 th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Thursday, January 9 th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

8:30 am to 4:00 pm Friday, January 10th 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Residents who wish to appeal their proposed assessment following the informal hearing process may file an appeal with the Board of Assessment Appeals. The deadline for appeals will be February 20th, 2020. The Board of Assessment Appeals will convene in March of 2020 to hear all appeals.

