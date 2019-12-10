Bridgeport News: Alleged Stalker Captured

2019-12-10@10:10am#Bridgeport CT–Police were flagged down at the intersection of James Street & Grand Street by a male in an unknown vehicle. PD pulled over and the male stated that he broke up a male grabbing a lady on Grand Street. Officers then turned around and proceeded eastbound on Grand Street. Police then observed a female standing outside and she stated that the male has been bothering her for the past 3 days. Police were then was able to catch up to the male who flagged me down at the intersection of Lexington Avenue & Grand Street, in which he was able to point to the suspect. He was walking on Chestnut Street from Lexington Avenue. Police then stopped the male and then advised the male to come closer to the Police vehicle. Police then was looking to place him in handcuffs for detainment and to conduct a pat down. Police proceeded to grab his right hand and the male pushed off and fled through the rear yards of Chestnut Street. Police then proceeded to run after the suspect and put out the direction of travel and description. Numerous patrol vehicles from different divisions arrived to assist with canvassing for suspect and establishing a perimeter. The suspect was spotted as he ran inside of a local home and was hiding. Officers found him, handcuffed him and brought him outside. Initial officers positively identified him as the suspect who ran away from them. He was identified as Jonathan Hamilton. The victim also positively identified him as the suspect. The victim was not physically injured in this incident. She did not call the police for the previous encounters. The male who flagged down police left the scene.

Jonathan Hamilton was charged with: Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree: 53a-96 Breach of Peace: 53a-181 Criminal Trespass 1st Degree: 53a-107 Interfering with an Officer: 53a-167a