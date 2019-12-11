Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired

2019-12-10@9:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of phone calls for shots fired on  Cowles Street.  Shell casings were found but so far no one or anything was reported hit.

 

Question to the viewers: I don’t normally post all shots fired calls unless there are a lot of calls, someone is shot, a home was shot up or a school goes into lock-in/out.  Do you feel this is adequate or should I post them all?  I’m just afraid it will be like posting every time a fire alarm goes off.  There are so many of them you would ignore the postings.  Oh, keep in mind I don’t hear EVERY call on these  Thoughts?

 

