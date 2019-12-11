Bridgeport News: Shots Fired

2019-12-10@9:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of phone calls for shots fired on Cowles Street. Shell casings were found but so far no one or anything was reported hit.

Question to the viewers: I don’t normally post all shots fired calls unless there are a lot of calls, someone is shot, a home was shot up or a school goes into lock-in/out. Do you feel this is adequate or should I post them all? I’m just afraid it will be like posting every time a fire alarm goes off. There are so many of them you would ignore the postings. Oh, keep in mind I don’t hear EVERY call on these Thoughts?

