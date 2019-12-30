Bridgeport News: Bat Attack

Bridgeport Police spokesperson Terron Jones said preliminary reports indicated a dispute between a adult and juvenile turned violent in the Taft ave and Lincoln blvd area. The initial reports indicate the suspect used a bat to assault the victim. The juvenile victim sustained injuries. The extent of the victims injuries are unclear. One person has been detained who police believe may be the suspect.

2019-12-30@3:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a street fight on Taft Avenue where a “dad assaulted one of the victims” according to radio reports.

