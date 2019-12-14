Bridgeport News: City of Bridgeport Announces Appointment of Public Facilities Deputy Director

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport today announced the appointment of Craig Nadrizny to the position of Deputy Director of Public Facilities. Mr. Nadrizny has been employed with the City of Bridgeport for more than twenty-one years in various departments and most recently in the role of supervisor overseeing operations that include paving, plowing as well as staffing to ensure that city services are efficient and productive. Craig now assumes these responsibilities with any and all tasks assigned under the authority of the Director.

The Deputy Director position was publicly posted in March 2019 with eight total candidates that applied, tested, and went before a selection committee that consisted of a City Attorney Trachenburg, Eric Amado of Labor Relations and John Marsillio, Public Works Director for Trumbull. Craig Nadrizny is the candidate that scored highest in all categories with the committee.

John Ricci stated that, “This is a positive move, as it brings someone up from within the ranks that knows the city and has a positive working relationship with the employees and other departments.”

Craig Nadrizny was born and raised in Bridgeport, is graduate from Bullard Havens Technical School, and received his Associates Degree in Computer Science & Business Management from Housatonic College. Craig is also a veteran of the Marine Corps, where he served as a heavy equipment operator.

For other employment opportunities currently available click here https://www.bridgeportct.gov/citycareers

This press release is made possible by: