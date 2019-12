Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying this male. He is a suspect in the theft of $5k from an elderly victim on 12/24/19. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 203-854-3181.

Anonymous tips can be left at Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)