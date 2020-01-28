Ansonia News: Man Shot In The Foot

2020-01-28@1:08am–#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Wakelee Avenue and Clarkson Street. Responding officers located a 19 year-old male from New Haven at the corner of Clarkson Street and Holbrook Street, the male had been shot once in the foot. The male provided no information to the responding officers regarding the shooting. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Ansonia Police Department Patrol Division and Detective Bureau continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885. (Ansonia Police Press Release)

