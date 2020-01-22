January is National Radon Action Month and the Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) is recommending residents test their homes for radon gas, the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Naugatuck Valley Health District will hold an educational presentation at the Kellogg Center, located at 500 Hawthorne Avenue in Derby, on January 22nd from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, where residents can learn about radon and can pick up their FREE radon test kit. Space is limited, so please register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Radon2020.

Additional FREE home radon test kits are available to residents of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Derby, Naugatuck, Seymour and Shelton while supplies last. Starting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, individuals may come to the second floor of the health district office located at 98 Bank Street, Seymour, CT on weekdays from 9-11 AM and 1-3 PM, while supplies last. Supplies are limited so please call Jamie at (203) 881-3255 X108 to make sure test kits are still available before you head to the health district.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed from the natural decay of uranium and is found in rock, soil and water. Although radon in outdoor air poses a relatively low risk to human health, the odorless, colorless and tasteless gas can enter homes, becoming a health hazard. There is definitive evidence that exposure to high levels of residential radon over a long period of time can damage the lungs and lead to lung cancer. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States. Testing for radon saves lives and could potentially save yours and the lives of your loved ones.

The EPA recommends that homes with radon levels at or above 4.0 pCi/L be fixed. To obtain a list of qualified radon mitigation contractors, please visit the DPH Radon Program web site at www.ct.gov/dph/radon.

