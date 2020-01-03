Blumenthal On Iraq Airstrike

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) posted the following tweets after American airstrikes killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps:

Trump Admin owes a full explanation of airstrike reports—all the facts—to Congress & the American people. The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades.

