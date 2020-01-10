Fairfield News: Minor Sexually Assaulted At Regal Care of Southport

On 01/09/2020 Dino Carlo Gioia was arrested and charged with Third Degree Sexual Assault, and Risk Of Injury to a Minor, Second Degree Unlawful Restraint, and Breach of Peace after he turned himself in on an active arrest warrant at Fairfield Police Headquarters.

The investigation began on December 24 th , 2019 at about 5pm when the incident was reported from the juvenile victim’s parent to a staff member at Regal Care of Southport.

It was reported that Gioia inappropriately touched a juvenile female while she was at Regal Care of Southport visiting a grandparent. Gioia was processed and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court for arraignment.