Trumbull News: Teen Arrested Twice For Trumbull Mall Robberies

A 14-year-old Bridgeport teen was arrested Sunday afternoon, January 26, following his involvement in two robberies at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The teen was identified as the suspect in two separate incidents where cellphones were snatched from mall shoppers and he was subsequently charged with robbery and other related charges.

At about 5:30 p.m., on January 25th, the 14-year-old teen, along with his 17-year-old brother and other unidentified teens, grabbed a cellphone from the hands of a teenaged girl at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, before they fled the area. The two brothers were later apprehended by police, but the other teens escaped and were not identified. Both teen brothers were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 3rd degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd degree and were released to their mother (as required by juvenile protocol) on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on February 3, 2020.

The following day, on January 26th, at about 1:30 p.m., the same 14-year-old teen entered the Target store with another unidentified male and grabbed an iPhone from the hands of a female patron before running out of the store. Security camera footage of the incident captured the suspect’s image and aided in the identification of the same juvenile involved in the earlier theft. He was charged with Robbery 3rd degree, Larceny 2nd degree, and Criminal Trespass 2 nd degree, and again released to the custody of his mother on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on February 3, 2020. No one was injured in the two incidents.

