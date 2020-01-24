Westport News: Tax Help Available

#Westport, CT – Department of Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that the no-cost, full-service AARP/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program, with special attention to seniors and low to moderate-income households, will be available to the community again this year. Tax preparation and electronic filing of state and federal taxes will be offered at two Westport locations from Jan 27 through Apr. 15 as follows:

CALL 203-341-5099

For Appointments at the CENTER FOR SENIOR ACTIVITIES

On Wednesdays Jan 29 through April 15 between 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

or Thursdays Jan 30 through April 9 between 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

CALL 203-341-1050 (Mon-Thurs 12:30-4:30pm only)

For Appointments at TOWN HALL

On Mondays* Jan 27 through April 13 between 1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*except for Monday, Feb. 17– Town Hall Closed for Presidents Day Holiday

Ms. Daignault noted that this program is the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service and is available to all individual filers regardless of income or age. She further indicated that the tax assistance program started in 1968 and, since 1980, has operated under a cooperative agreement with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Across the nation, more than 35,000 IRS-certified volunteers provide this service at nearly 5,000 sites. Last year 2.6 million taxpayer returns were prepared and filed via this service throughout the country. In Connecticut some 23,000 federal returns were processed, in addition to an equal number of state returns and many amended filings from last and prior years; over 748 of these were prepared and filed in Westport.

If married, both husband and wife should be present at the appointment. Certain forms and personal and financial documents are required. Taxpayers must bring:

Copy of last year’s Federal and State tax return(s)-IMPORTANT

Identity Documentation:

Government Issued Photo ID.

Social Security or ITIN numbers for all taxpayers and dependents.

Bank account/routing numbers (blank check preferable), if expecting a refund.

All 2019 income report forms received:

SSA1099 if you were paid Social Security benefits.

W-2(s) from your employer(s).

W-2G from gambling winnings.

1099G from unemployment compensation payments.

1099s: Bank interest, stock dividends, retirement distributions, broker statements.

Other Important Documents

Receipts for deductible expenses including real estate and vehicle taxes paid.

Verification of the original purchase price of sold assets (home, stocks, etc.).

Receipts/canceled checks if itemizing deductions (e.g., charity contributions).

Form 1095-A if Health Insurance was from the Access Health Connecticut Marketplace.

Ms. Daignault stated, “IRS-Certified volunteers are available to local residents of all ages and income levels at no charge; and that Westport Department of Human Services is pleased to partner with AARP to offer this valuable service to the community.”

More information can be obtained by calling the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050.

