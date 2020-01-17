Westport Rollover

2020-01-16@10:19 (Thursday)#Westport Fire, Police, and EMS were called to a single vehicle rollover on Cross Highway at the intersection of Wildwood Lane. First arriving units reported that all occupants were out of the vehicle. There was a single occupant in the vehicle that received aid from emergency services. The vehicle appeared to have exited the road, struck a utility pole, re- entered the roadway, and ended up on its roof. The specific details regarding the crash are being investigated by Westport Police. The occupant appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries and the roadway remains closed due to the utility pole that was sheared off at the base.