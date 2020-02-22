$75,000 in state funding that it will use to provide housing support for residents of Puerto Rico

Police UPDATE: 2020-02-22@1:35am–#Bridgeport CT–On February 22, 2020 at approximately 00:41 am the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a report from post A21 that she was involved in an MV crash at the Intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street.
A Bridgeport Police Vehicle was traveling northbound on Park Avenue in route to assist another officer on a call. As the Officer was approaching the intersection of Olive Street a Black Honda which was traveling eastbound on Olive Street failed to properly stop at the stop sign. As it crossed the intersection it was struck by the Police car traveling northbound.
Bridgeport Police Officers, fireman, AMR and the Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene.
The Officer, identified as Officer Ovelize Elena, was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for non-life threatening minor injuries and released.
The operator of the other vehicle was identified as Luis Jymmy Perez DOB 9/27/2001. He was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for Non-Life Threatening minor injuries and was released. The right front passenger was identified as Jordi Cruz DOB 5/19/2001. He was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for Non-Life Threatening minor injuries and released. The left rear passenger was identified as Juan Guaman DOB 10/29/2001. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for Non-Life Threatening minor injuries and released. The right rear passenger was identified as John Apolonio DOB 3/18/2000. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for Non-Life Threatening serious injuries. All occupants were from Bridgeport.
Bridgeport Police Crash Re-constructionist Officer Cynthia Dolyak is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional Information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
