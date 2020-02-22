$75,000 in state funding that it will use to provide housing support for residents of Puerto Rico

CT–On February 22, 2020 at approximately 00:41 am the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a report from post A21 that she was involved in an MV crash at the Intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street.

A Bridgeport Police Vehicle was traveling northbound on Park Avenue in route to assist another officer on a call. As the Officer was approaching the intersection of Olive Street a Black Honda which was traveling eastbound on Olive Street failed to properly stop at the stop sign. As it crossed the intersection it was struck by the Police car traveling northbound.

