CT’s Chief State’s Attorney

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the vote by the Criminal Justice Commission selecting Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. to serve as Connecticut’s next chief state’s attorney:

“I commend the members of the Criminal Justice Commission for making this selection process open and involving the public throughout each step. Ever since Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane announced his impending retirement last summer, the commission invited the public to participate in ways they have never been involved before, including through public hearings and the ability to provide written comments to its members. The chief state’s attorney has a significant impact on our justice system, which is why the commission’s decision to involve the public should be applauded. I congratulate Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. on his appointment and I look forward to working with him on efforts that bring about our unified goals of increasing the safety of every community in our state.”

