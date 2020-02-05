Fairfield News: Former CFO Arrested For Allegedly Taken Documents In Fill Investigation

On January 15, 2020, Robert Mayer was terminated from his employment as the Chief Financial Officer with the Town of Fairfield. On January 16, 2020 in the early morning hours, Mayer allegedly entered Sullivan Independence Hall and removed several file folders containing documents belonging to the Town, some of which related to the investigation of the “Fill Pile”. After a thorough investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau, an arrest warrant affidavit was presented before a Superior Court Judge who found that probable cause existed for a warrant for his arrest.

On January 31, 2020 at 11:30am, Robert A. Mayer (DOB: 07/15/1942) turned himself in to Fairfield Police Headquarters where he was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, and Tampering with Evidence. He was processed and released on a $10,000.00 court set bond, and ordered to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 03, 2020. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, it will be prosecuted at the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office in Rocky Hill, CT. (Fairfield Police Press Release)