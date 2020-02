2020-02-19(Wednesday) @9:53am–#Fairfield CT– A worker at McKinley School was working on a ladder about 12 feet off the ground when he lost his footing and fell to the ground landing on his feet. He was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for evaluation but did NOT complain of any injury according to Fairfield Police Captain Kalamaris. It is not known if he worked for the school or was a subcontractor.

