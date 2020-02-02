Norwalk News: Man Assaults Another With A Pipe

#Norwalk CT–On February 1, 2020 at approximately 5am Norwalk Police were called to 11 Bedford Avenue because Brandon Wagshol had pushed an individual inside the residence. When officers arrived on scene, there was yelling inside the apartment. They knocked on the door and Wagshol came to the door and was detained without incident. Officers located a victim inside who Wagshol had pushed into a wall, causing damage to the wall. The victim had a large laceration on his/her head which was sustained when Wagshol hit the victim with a pipe. Officers recovered a two foot pipe from the scene which they secured as evidence.