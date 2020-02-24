Trumbull News: Warrant Round Up Leads To Stolen Vehicle Recovery

#Trumbull CT– On Thursday, February 20, Trumbull Police detectives conducted a warrant sweep to serve outstanding arrest warrants on local criminals in the area, which resulted in four (4) arrests and the recovery of a stolen car.

Detectives coordinated efforts with other local police agencies to track down individuals who have not been held accountable for criminal incidents that they had been involved in, and during this time, a recently stolen vehicle was recovered.

During the arrest warrant sweep, Trumbull detectives located a vehicle in Bridgeport that had been stolen the night before from LA Fitness, at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The vehicle was subsequently stopped near the intersection of Chopsey Hill Rd. and Reservoir Ave., where the operator, Elijah Watkins, age 20, of Bridgeport was arrested. Watkins was transported to Trumbull Police Headquarters and was charged with Larceny in the second degree. He was held on a $10,000 bond, and given a court date of March 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

The other arrests include the following:

Anthony Flores, age 21, of Bridgeport was arrested at his home on Taft Ave. He was transported to Trumbull Police Headquarters and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief. Flores was involved in a recent case where an office building on Silver Lane was vandalized, which resulted in $4,000 worth of damage. Flores was held on a $4,000 bond and given a court date of March 2, 2020, at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Daniel Reyes, age 20, of Bridgeport, later turned himself in to Trumbull Police where he was also arrested and charged for his involvement in the same vandalism incident that took place on Silver Lane in Trumbull. Reyes was charged with Criminal Mischief in the first degree, held on a $4,000 bond, and given a court date of March 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Roberto Rodriguez, age 55, of Bridgeport also turned himself in to Trumbull Police after learning that detectives were searching for him. Rodriguez was charged with Sexual Assault in the fourth degree, Unlawful Restraint, and Disorderly conduct for an incident where Rodriguez had assaulted a female resident while he was at the home to perform plumbing repair work. Rodriguez was held on a $30,000 bond and given a court date of March 3, 2020, at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police periodically seek to locate offenders who fail to respond to charges brought by arrest warrant or failure to appear in court when obligated to do so.

Anyone with information on wanted individuals may provide information to their local police department. To provide information to the Trumbull Police Department please call (203) 261-3665, or online at www.trumbull-ct.gov. All tips may remain anonymous.

