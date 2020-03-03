Bridgeport News: Officials Invite Residents to Share Ideas

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim, City Officials invite residents to participate in the Consolidated Plan Process (Con Plan) through a survey available at bridgeportct.gov/conplansurvey until March 13th, 2020.

ConPlan serves as the framework for a community-wide dialogue to identify housing and community development priorities that align and focus the federal funding allocated through HUD formula block grant programs; CDBG, HOPWA, ESG, and HOME.

Mayor Ganim stated, “It’s important that residents make their voices heard in this process and for everyone to have an opportunity to share how they’d like to see these funds allocated to meet the needs of our community.”

The city’s most vulnerable population (low-mod income, elderly, veterans, children and families) depend on HUD entitlement Programs to provide much needed services.

Visit bridgeportct.gov/conplansurvey to learn more about each block grant program and to complete the survey. For additional information, contact Anjerice.miller@bridgeportct. gov or Alyssa.garcia@bridgeportct.gov .

