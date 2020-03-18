Bridgeport Transfer Station Reopens

Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport officials announce the Transfer Station will reopen March 18th, 2020 for normal business hours; 7AM – 3PM.

Sanitation/garbage pick-up remains on schedule while recycling will continue to be postponed until further notice.

Residents are reminded to bag household trash for toters and at the Transfer Station to protect staff and public as part of continued preventative measures against Coronavirus COVID-19. For additional updates on closures and delays, visit bridgeportct.gov/coronaclosin

This press release was made possible by: