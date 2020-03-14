Legislation For Bond & Aid To Municipalities

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed legislation adopted earlier this week by the Connecticut General Assembly that authorizes bonding for several items, including aid to municipalities.

“I thank the General Assembly for overwhelmingly approving a bipartisan bond package that keeps a promise I made to our state’s towns and cities,” Governor Lamont said. “From investments in local education to capital projects to long-overdue improvements in our state’s infrastructure, this bond package makes smart investments, all while holding the line on borrowing and maintaining our commitment to being fiscally responsible.”

The legislation is House Bill 5518. It is the first bill the governor has signed of the 2020 regular session of the state legislature.

