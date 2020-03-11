Connecticut State Census Website

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced they have launched an official State of Connecticut website for the 2020 U.S. Census. Accessible at ct.gov/census

, the website provides the state’s residents with trustworthy and reliable resources about this year’s census and its impact on Connecticut, including information for completing the census, ways to get involved, events that are being held around the state, and opportunities for job openings with the census.

Connecticut’s census activities are also active on social media by following @CTCounts2020 on both Twitter and Facebook

“An accurate census count is critically important to Connecticut because it is the foundation that helps determine the allocation of billions of dollars in federal resources,” Governor Lamont said. “The results obtained every ten years in the census has a major impact not only on government, but on private businesses, nonprofits, hospitals, schools, and many other entities that impact each of our lives. We are resolute in our efforts for Connecticut to be the best counted state in the nation.”

Last year, Governor Lamont appointed Lt. Governor Bysiewicz to serve as chair of the Connecticut Complete Count Committee

, the group that is working to ensure the state has the most accurate count possible. In this capacity, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz has been leading an advisory panel of community leaders who represent diverse populations from across the state, including elected officials, faith leaders, community health centers, chambers of commerce, community activists, and heads of housing authorities.

“With over 135 local complete count committees launched throughout the state over the last year, Connecticut is well ahead of other states in terms of grassroots organizing for the 2020 Census,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “This website will help enhance those efforts by providing families, local officials, nonprofits, businesses, and other community members with reliable information and other tools they need to achieve a complete and accurate count for our state.”

The state’s census website was created with the assistance of the Digital Government team at the Department of Administrative Services’ Bureau of Enterprise Systems and Technology. Under the leadership of Commissioner Josh Geballe, the team is charged with improving access to valuable state programs and services for Connecticut residents.

“We are delighted to be a partner in this project given its vital importance and its effect on Connecticut,” Commissioner Geballe said. “We hope the new website will boost outreach and participation. Critical public services are at stake with the 2020 Census, which will impact us all.”

