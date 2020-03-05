HARTFORD, CT)— Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz submitted written testimony to the Labor and Public Employees Committee in support of House Bill 5276, An Act Concerning Domestic Workers. The bill would require employers of domestic workers to disclose information about working conditions and grants to domestic workers certain privacy protections, the ability to raise health concerns relating to cleaning products and protection from retaliation.

“The Council on Women and Girls is supporting this legislation because it is important that domestic workers, the majority of whom are believed to be women, are entitled to greater employment protections,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz wrote in her testimony. “The lack of domestic worker employer requirements allows for potentially unsafe and unfair working conditions. This bill is important to protecting the health, safety and security of domestic workers and is a critical step in creating a more equitable workforce in our state.”

