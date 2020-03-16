Stratford St. Patrick Festivities Cancelled

#STRATFORD – The previously scheduled St. Patrick’s Day Festivities at Stratford Town Hall have been canceled out of consideration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The event, which comprises of a raising of the Irish flag at Town Hall, the naming of the Irish Mayor for the Day, and reception and Irish Soda Bread Competition had originally been scaled back just to the outdoor portion, but out of an abundance of caution, the full event has now been canceled.

