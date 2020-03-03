Westport News: P&Z Text Amendment Proposal to Help Residents Conduct Beach Nourishment Projects

#Westport, CT – Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young has announced that on March 5, 2020 the Planning & Zoning Commission will review an amendment to the Westport Zoning Regulations. Authored by the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Zoning Regulation Revision Subcommittee, Text Amendment #775 proposes to add definitions and remove regulatory obstacles for property owners seeking to conduct beach nourishment or replenishment activities and reduce erosion on their properties abutting Long Island Sound.

Ms. Young explained that residents who own property adjacent to coastal waters frequently experience wave action resulting in beach depletion and land erosion. Building berms and dunes are techniques to mitigate erosion. This mitigation involves changing the existing topography or grades. Currently such grade changes are subject to Special Permit/Site Plan approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission pursuant to §32-8, Excavation and Filling of Land. Text Amendment #775 proposes exempting these grade changes from the excavation and fill requirements which were not originally intended to apply to beach nourishment or replenishment projects. Currently the excavation and fill regulations require the slope of sand dunes, and all manmade earth slopes, cannot exceed five (5) horizontal to one (1) vertical (20%). In most cases, sand dunes are more effective with a slope greater than 20%.

Comments supporting the proposal were received from the State of CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as well as the Westport Conservation Department.

Ms. Young stated, “It is resource-intensive to fight mother-nature and restore what storm events deplete in the form of sand. By reducing the requirements to submit an application and await public hearing review, residents’ resources can be focused on their nourishment and replenishment projects.”

All those interested in this amendment are encouraged to attend the public hearing on March 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Town Hall in Room Auditorium. Copies of the amendment are attached herein and are available for viewing in Town Hall both in the P&Z Office and in the Office of the Town Clerk as well as online at www.westportct.gov. For those who cannot attend this hearing, it will be livestreamed over the internet on the Town’s website, and recorded and archived for future viewing.

The Planning and Zoning Commission may receive written comments from the public in advance of the hearing. Comments should be sent to PandZ@westportct.gov. Once the public hearing is closed, no more information or comments will be accepted.

This press release is made possible by: