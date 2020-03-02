Westport News: RTM District Traffic and Safety Meetings Announced

Westport, CT – As was announced at the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) on February 4, the Selectman’s Office, in coordination with the Public Works and Police Departments, has scheduled a series of meetings with RTM districts to discuss some of the issues facing the Town in dealing with traffic, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and the steps the Town is taking with respect to those issues. Having these meetings will provide an opportunity for residents of each RTM district to talk about problems they are facing in their particular area and ask questions about possible solutions. All members of the public are welcome.

Each meeting will take place at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall Auditorium as follows:

Tuesday, March 3 Districts 2 & 3

Monday, March 9 Districts 1 & 4

Monday, March 16 Districts 6 & 8

Tuesday, March 31 Districts 5 & 7

Monday, April 13 District 9

Residents may contact their RTM representatives for further information.

https://www.westportct.gov/government/elected-officials/representative-town-meeting

