Westport News: Street Sweeping

Westport, CT – Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced that the spring Street Sweeping Program will commence on Monday, March 2, weather permitting.

There will be up to three crews sweeping 123 miles of town roadways. Work should be completed on all public roads by mid-July.

Some of the work is done early in the morning in order to avoid interference with vehicles in parking lots and school buses. The public is asked for their cooperation and patience during the operation.

Questions regarding the project may be directed to the Public Works Office at 203 341 1120.

This press release is made possible by: