CT City Mayors Submit Letter in Support of Eviction Legislation

Mayors from cities across Connecticut will submit a letter in support of state legislation to protect tenants from eviction until 30 days after the end of a declared state of emergency, such as the current COVID-19 public health crisis. Please find the letter, the proposed bill language:

(Note, this is not law yet)

Proposed Sec. 47a-15b. Nonpayment of rent by tenant: Landlord’s remedy during

declared public health emergency or public health-related school closure.

(1) Whenever a landlord would be entitled to terminate a rental agreement or tenancy due

to unpaid rent pursuant to section 47a-15a, and (a) a public health emergency was

declared, pursuant to section 19a-131a, for the town or region where the rental premises is

located during any ten consecutive days within the 30 days immediately preceding the date

when the landlord would be entitled to issue notice to quit under section 47a-23 or (b) public

schools in the town where the rental premises is located, if ordinarily in session, were

closed for public health reasons during any ten consecutive days within the 30 days

immediately preceding the date when the landlord would be entitled to issue notice to quit

under section 47a-23, such termination shall be stayed until 30 days after the last day of the

declared public health emergency or public health-related school closure.

(2) If, during the 30-day stay, the tenant makes payment of at least half of the rent owed at

the time the landlord first became entitled to terminate the rental agreement or tenancy

pursuant to section 47a-15a, the termination of the rental agreement or tenancy shall be

stayed an additional 60 days for the tenant to pay all outstanding rent.

(3) If at the end of such 60-day period, the tenant has paid all outstanding rent, the landlord

shall not be entitled to terminate the rental agreement or tenancy as a result of the tenant’s

initial failure to pay.

(4) Whenever a landlord has terminated a rental agreement or tenancy due to unpaid rent

pursuant to section 47a-15a and has sought a judgment of eviction pursuant to section 47a-

42 prior to the declaration of a public health emergency or a public-health related school

closure of at least ten days in duration, and then such public health emergency or public

health-related school closure occurs prior to entry of a judgment or the execution of such

judgment, execution of the judgment shall be stayed until 30 days after the last day of such

public health emergency or public health-related school closure.

This press release was made possible by: