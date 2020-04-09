CT City Mayors Submit Letter in Support of Eviction Legislation

Mayors from cities across Connecticut will submit a letter in support of state legislation to protect tenants from eviction until 30 days after the end of a declared state of emergency, such as the current COVID-19 public health crisis. Please find the letter, the proposed bill language:
(Note, this is not law yet)
Proposed Sec. 47a-15b. Nonpayment of rent by tenant: Landlord’s remedy during
declared public health emergency or public health-related school closure.
(1) Whenever a landlord would be entitled to terminate a rental agreement or tenancy due
to unpaid rent pursuant to section 47a-15a, and (a) a public health emergency was
declared, pursuant to section 19a-131a, for the town or region where the rental premises is
located during any ten consecutive days within the 30 days immediately preceding the date
when the landlord would be entitled to issue notice to quit under section 47a-23 or (b) public
schools in the town where the rental premises is located, if ordinarily in session, were
closed for public health reasons during any ten consecutive days within the 30 days
immediately preceding the date when the landlord would be entitled to issue notice to quit
under section 47a-23, such termination shall be stayed until 30 days after the last day of the
declared public health emergency or public health-related school closure.
(2) If, during the 30-day stay, the tenant makes payment of at least half of the rent owed at
the time the landlord first became entitled to terminate the rental agreement or tenancy
pursuant to section 47a-15a, the termination of the rental agreement or tenancy shall be
stayed an additional 60 days for the tenant to pay all outstanding rent.
(3) If at the end of such 60-day period, the tenant has paid all outstanding rent, the landlord
shall not be entitled to terminate the rental agreement or tenancy as a result of the tenant’s
initial failure to pay.
(4) Whenever a landlord has terminated a rental agreement or tenancy due to unpaid rent
pursuant to section 47a-15a and has sought a judgment of eviction pursuant to section 47a-
42 prior to the declaration of a public health emergency or a public-health related school
closure of at least ten days in duration, and then such public health emergency or public
health-related school closure occurs prior to entry of a judgment or the execution of such
judgment, execution of the judgment shall be stayed until 30 days after the last day of such
public health emergency or public health-related school closure.
