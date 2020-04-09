Flags At Half Staff

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide effective immediately in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and been affected by COVID-19. The flags will remain lowered throughout the emergency. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“This global pandemic is impacting the lives of so many families, friends, and loved ones in Connecticut, and we mourn for those who have been impacted,” Governor Lamont said. “This is an incredibly trying time and a tragic period in our state’s history. I continue to urge every resident of Connecticut to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible, because not only may your life depend on it, but it could also impact the lives of others.”

“My family and I are thinking of every person who has lost someone during this pandemic, especially as we begin to approach Easter, Passover, and Ramadan,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “It is truly heartbreaking to know that so many Connecticut communities will be in mourning during this holy season. Our prayers and sympathies are with them in this very difficult time.”

The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full-staff.

