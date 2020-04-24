Puerto Rican Council Provides Dinner For AMR

#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County who provided dinner form the Original Vazzys to show their appreciation for the first responders at American Medical Response (AMR)? Thanks to Aimee Roberts, Maria Ines Valle, Bill Schietinger, and the Puerto Rican Parade Executive Board for coordinating this event. AMR is on the frontlines working professionally and putting themselves at risk on a daily bast and the PRPFC thanks them for their service.

Please don’t rain on their parade. I know there are other front line workers that haven’t been recognized in the post. If you want to buy lunch or dinner for them please do and send pictures and a write-up and I’ll be very happy to share it with everyone.

Tomorrow, BMW of Bridgeport will be providing lunch! Well done everyone!