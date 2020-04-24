Black Rock Day Canceled

#Bridgeport CT–Given the current COVID -19 environment, and not knowing what the next month or so will bring us in terms of socialization – the Black Rock Community Council has decided, with a heavy heart, to cancel Black Rock Day for this year. We do this with the utmost concern for the health and well-being of our community.

Please be assured, we are actively working on new ways to bring the community together during this time and to celebrate our wonderful neighborhood – with initiatives big and small. So, stay tuned!

