Today, BMW of Bridgeport once again supported the community by providing lunch to EMS personnel of American Medical Response (AMR). General Manager Tim Kramer said "its a chance to give back to the hard-working men and women". "Every day they are walking into an environment and they never know what they are walking into. It's a risk". Kramer said it's not an easy time, BMW of Bridgeport is practicing social distancing, providing free home test driver and deliveries and curbside service for sales, service and lease returns.