Stratford Drive-Thru Food Pantry Being Held in May

#Stratford, CT – The Stratford Health Department, in conjunction with the CT Food Bank and Holy Name of Jesus Church, is hosting a drive-thru food pantry in May as a way to address growing food insecurity rates while promoting social distancing and limiting the chance of spreading coronavirus. The drive-thru food pantry will be held on May 12th at Holy Name of Jesus Church, located at 1950 Barnum Avenue in Stratford, from 3:00 – 4:00 PM.

In place of the walk-up mobile food truck that is usually stationed at the Stratford Church once a month, the pantry will operate as a drive-thru pantry to ensure the safety of those in attendance. “In the midst of this coronavirus crisis, individuals and families need access to resources, such as food, now more than ever,” says Stratford Director of Health Andrea Boissevain, “We are so grateful that we can continue to offer this service to our residents.”

Pantry visitors are being asked to remain in their cars and follow the onsite instructions on how to receive a bag of pre-packaged items. Each car will receive one bag worth of items. For further questions on the drive-thru pantry, please call Kelley Meier at 203-385-4090.

